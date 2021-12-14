LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hopefully, drivers delayed their car washes this week, because heavy overnight rain flooded streets across the San Fernando Valley Tuesday.
Several areas of Los Angeles were inundated with rain, including Woodland Hills, which got more than 4 ½ inches of rain as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Because LA has been rather dry, all that rain has pooled in street gutters, causing widespread flooding.READ MORE: OJ Simpson A 'Completely Free Man'; Parole Ends In Nevada
CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom shared video of her soggy drive near Lankershim and Moorpark in North Hollywood.
READ MORE: Storm Watch: Evacuation Orders, Warnings Issued Across Southern California
Seriously flooded streets around Lankershim and Moorpark in North Hollywood @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/pnULhGTfa2
— Kara Finnstrom (@KaraFinnstrom) December 14, 2021
Further out, county roads and streets weren’t faring much better. According to Los Angeles County Public Works, Lake Hughes Road was closed at mile marker 5.99 to 9.02 in Castiac due to mud and debris, and a rockslide has shut down Glendora Ridge Road and Glendora Mountain Road until further notice.MORE NEWS: Powerful Storm Slams Southland; Brings Drenching Rain, Snow
If floodwaters are exceptionally high, authorities say drivers should not proceed through a flooded intersection because water can get into vehicle engines and cause stalls or damage the vehicle.
Floodwater and standing water can be dangerous. Do not drive through flooded areas because water can enter vehicles and cause stalls or damages. Be cautious! If you see standing water remember, turn around, don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/FWr8c9gvgB
— LA Co Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) December 14, 2021