Storm Watch:Evacuation Orders In Place As Powerful Storm Hits Southland
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hopefully, drivers delayed their car washes this week, because heavy overnight rain flooded streets across the San Fernando Valley Tuesday.

Several areas of Los Angeles were inundated with rain, including Woodland Hills, which got more than 4 ½ inches of rain as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Because LA has been rather dry, all that rain has pooled in street gutters, causing widespread flooding.

CBS2’s Kara Finnstrom shared video of her soggy drive near Lankershim and Moorpark in North Hollywood.

Further out, county roads and streets weren’t faring much better. According to Los Angeles County Public Works, Lake Hughes Road was closed at mile marker 5.99 to 9.02 in Castiac due to mud and debris, and a rockslide has shut down Glendora Ridge Road and Glendora Mountain Road until further notice.

If floodwaters are exceptionally high, authorities say drivers should not proceed through a flooded intersection because water can get into vehicle engines and cause stalls or damage the vehicle.