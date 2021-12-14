IRVINE (CBSLA) — A Flash Flood Warning is in place across central Orange County until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday due to heavy rain in the area.
The flash flooding will impact Irvine, Tustin, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Woods, San Joaquin Hills & Laguna Hills, CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston said.
A Flash Flood Warning is in place across central Orange County until 1:45 — heavy rain producing flash flooding will impact Irvine, Tustin, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Woods, San Joaquin Hills & Laguna Hills
At 10:36 a.m., Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area.
The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour.
Drivers are warned to turn around and to avoid flooded roads.