YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — The Travis Ranch School in Yorba Linda has placed all of its sixth-grade students in quarantine after an outbreak of cases.
The six-grade students have been sent home and will continue their education virtually from Dec. 13-17.READ MORE: LAUSD Delays Enforcement Of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Students Until Fall 2022
According to the press release issued by the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District, dozens of cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the school, a majority of which involved students in the sixth grade. Hundreds of students were identified as close contacts prompting the district to take these measures.
“The district does not take this decision lightly and apologize for the inconvenience,” officials said in a statement. “However, this determination was made with the safety of students, staff and families as the top priority.”READ MORE: Tickets On Sale For Super Bowl Experience At LA Convention Center
The school has also canceled or postponed all large school-sponsored school gatherings and programs to limit the spread of the virus as well as additional cleaning and disinfecting.
“The district advises all sixth-grade families at Travis Ranch School to monitor their student(s) for symptoms of COVID-19 in the coming days,” officials said in the statement.
Parents and students can pick up free COVID-19 testing kids even if symptoms are not present.MORE NEWS: Residents In Bobcat Fire Burn Scar Area Brace For Potential Mud Flows