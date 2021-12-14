LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A beach water use advisory is in effect for all Los Angeles County beaches through at least Friday morning.
Tuesday’s heavy rainfall has sent bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas into the ocean, according to Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. As a result, the water around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers are likely to be contaminated and could make swimmers sick.
The advisory will be in effect until at least Friday at 7:30 a.m., but could be extended depending on further rainfall.
Beach conditions are available 24 hours a day by calling 1-800-525-5662. Information is also available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.