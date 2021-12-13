LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California is bracing for a lot of rain, but when will it arrive and where will it hit first?

The slow-moving storm brought light rain into the Santa Barbara area Monday morning, and forecasters anticipate showers into the greater Los Angeles area just in time for the evening commute. Rain amounts on Monday are not expected to total more than a quarter of an inch, according to CBS2’s Amber Lee.

Most people will be in bed when the storm is fully unleashed on Southern California. The storm, which forecasters say taps into an atmospheric river, is expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and snow to higher elevations. As much as three inches of rain could fall on the coasts and valleys, while the foothills and mountains could get as much as six inches of rain.

Heavy rain is expected to hit Ventura County first and shift into Western Los Angeles County by 6 a.m. Tuesday. By 8 a.m., heavy rain could be accompanied by a chance of thunderstorms over the foothills. Orange County and the Inland Empire could also begin to see moderate to heavy rain by this time, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms in the Inland Empire by 10 a.m.

Heavy rain is expected to continue through lunchtime and 2 p.m. Forecasters say rainfall will begin to taper off for LA and Ventura counties at about 4 p.m., with heavy rain continuing over Orange County and the Inland Empire.

By 5 p.m., rain should start tapering off for Orange County, but the storm is expected to continue raining over Temecula and bringing snow to San Bernardino County.

Showers might still linger at 7 p.m., but most of Southern California should begin drying out at this point.

Wednesday is forecast to be dry with cloud clearing out. There is also a small chance of showers late Thursday into Friday, but nowhere near the heavy rainfall expected for Tuesday.

Temperatures are also expected to remain cool through the rest of the week.