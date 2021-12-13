LEBEC (CBSLA) — A storm headed for Southern California could bring snow to higher elevations, creating potentially dangerous driving conditions for the Grapevine.
Significant snow could fall at elevations starting at 7,000 feet, then drop to 4,500 feet by Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Yes, this is a warmer storm, but we are expecting sig high elevation snowfall. Snow levels will start above 7000ft, then drop to 4500ft by Tues night. A dusting to 2" is possible for the I-5 Grapevine. Avoid traveling during this storm if you can! #socal #CAsnow #grapevine pic.twitter.com/1PbuNkSgBF
“A dusting of 2” is possible for the I-5 Grapevine,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet.
Drivers were urged to avoid traveling during the storm, which is forecast to hit Southern California Monday night into Tuesday. It's expected to bring a deluge of rain, and possible mudflows to recent burn areas.
For those who absolutely must drive in areas where there could be snow, CHP Fort Tejon advised that motorists check their windshield wipers and tires are in good condition.
But all the snow news is not bad news. Snowfall in the Inland empire could be as low as 3,500 feet Tuesday night, and mountain resorts are eager to get fresh snow from this storm.
Big Bear Lake could receive as much as 8 inches of snow, while Running Springs and Wrightwood are forecast to receive at least 4 inches of snow each.
Maybe you've heard? We're forecasting significant snow 🌨️🏂☃️ in the mountains of #SoCal, beginning late Monday! Here are our latest predictions. #CAwx #firstsnow pic.twitter.com/vdO2Q3AeKK
The Cajon Pass could also be impacted by snow in the Inland Empire.