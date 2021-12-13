HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A suspect was taken into custody after shots were fired Sunday night near where people were gathered to remember singer Vicente Fernández on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
CBSLA reporter Rick Montanez was on scene when the shooting occurred at 6:25 p.m. Shots were fired from an apartment complex in the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard. Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a person’s arm holding a handgun from an upper story window across the street from Fernández’s memorial. One of the bullets shattered the glass doors of a nearby shop.
“I was in the middle of the street when it happened, and I just heard the six shots, and then I looked up, I saw the flash from the gun, and then, right away, he went inside his balcony, and closed the door and closed the blinds,” witness Brian Trujillo told reporters.
“It looked like a handgun,” one woman said.
Los Angeles police swarmed the area, setting up a perimeter, and placed several officers on roofs of surrounding buildings.
The suspect was found on the fourth floor of the building and taken into custody, police said. His name was not immediately released.
No injuries were reported.
The shooting was not related to the nearby Fernandez vigil, police said. There was no word on a motive.
BREAKING: Shots fired in Hollywood as crowd gathers around the Walk of Fame star for #VicenteFernandez, who died this morning. LAPD shut down Hollywood Blvd. Video from a witness | @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/jTKbLutRMI
— Rick Montanez (@RickCBSLA) December 13, 2021