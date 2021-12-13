SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — An evacuation order has been issued for residents in the Alisal Fire burn scar ahead of a storm that authorities say has the potential for bringing flooding and debris flows to the area.
According to Santa Barbara County, residents should leave before sunset. A flash flood watch also goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday, and continues through noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
READ MORE: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' Lead Critics Choice Award Film Nominees
An EVACUATION ORDER has been issued for parts of the #AlisalFire burn scar due to an incoming storm with the potential to produce flooding and debris flows. Residents should leave now or by 4 p.m. before sunset. More info: https://t.co/7oAZaSLclj pic.twitter.com/3Np8LYIJSh
— Santa Barbara County (@countyofsb) December 13, 2021
Residents in these areas had already been warned they may be ordered to evacuate due to the heavy rainfall expected from Tuesday’s storm. Those areas include neighborhoods west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the ocean.READ MORE: Timeline: When Will The Rain Arrive, And Where Will It Arrive First?
“Projected rainfall rates have potential to produce flooding & debris flows in the #AlisalFire burn area,” county officials tweeted over the weekend.
A flash flood watch will also go into effect at 3 a.m. for recent burn areas in Los Angeles County, and will continue until at least 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the areas covered by this flash flood watch include the Bobcat, Ranch 2, Dam, Lake and Palisades burn scars.MORE NEWS: LA County Public Works: Storm Could Bring Mudflows To Bobcat, Ranch, Lake Fire Burn Areas
LA County authorities say neighborhoods in these areas could see flooded streets and debris flows.