Developing:Powerful Storm To Bring Heavy Rain, Snow To Southland
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, LA Weather, Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) — An evacuation order has been issued for residents in the Alisal Fire burn scar ahead of a storm that authorities say has the potential for bringing flooding and debris flows to the area.

According to Santa Barbara County, residents should leave before sunset. A flash flood watch also goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday, and continues through noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

READ MORE: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' Lead Critics Choice Award Film Nominees

Residents in these areas had already been warned they may be ordered to evacuate due to the heavy rainfall expected from Tuesday’s storm. Those areas include neighborhoods west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the ocean.

READ MORE: Timeline: When Will The Rain Arrive, And Where Will It Arrive First?

“Projected rainfall rates have potential to produce flooding & debris flows in the #AlisalFire burn area,” county officials tweeted over the weekend.

A flash flood watch will also go into effect at 3 a.m. for recent burn areas in Los Angeles County, and will continue until at least 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the areas covered by this flash flood watch include the Bobcat, Ranch 2, Dam, Lake and Palisades burn scars.

MORE NEWS: LA County Public Works: Storm Could Bring Mudflows To Bobcat, Ranch, Lake Fire Burn Areas

LA County authorities say neighborhoods in these areas could see flooded streets and debris flows.