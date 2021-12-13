LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — The Los Angeles Rams won’t have defensive back Jalen Ramsey or tight end Tyler Higbee on the field for Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals after both players were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
It's a big blow for the Rams (8-4), who are trying to tighten the NFC West race against the division-rival Cardinals. Arizona leads the NFL with a 10-2 record.
The Cardinals defeated the Rams earlier this season 37-20 at SoFi Stadium. Arizona can clinch a postseason berth with another win against the Rams on Monday Night Football.
Ramsey leads Los Angeles with three interceptions and also has 59 tackles. There's little doubt his absence will leave a big hole in the team's defense as they try to stop Arizona's prolific offense, led by quarterback Kyler Murray and All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Higbee has 44 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns. Both players will be missing their first game of the season.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ramsey and Higbee are responsible for two of 37 total positive COVID-19 tests on Monday. The NFL’s highest number of player positives since the beginning of the pandemic.

Today was the NFL’s highest number of player positives since Covid began.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021
