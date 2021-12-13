SILVERADO (CBSLA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has issued a voluntary evacuation order for parts of the County on Monday, in preparation for the impending storm headed towards Southern California.
The order was specifically directed towards residents who live close to the Bond Fire burn area – Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon, due to potential flooding and debris flow.READ MORE: Powerful Storm To Bring Heavy Rain, Mountain Snow, Strong Wind To SoCal By Monday
Individuals that may need assistance in evacuation, including disabled or elderly people were urged to contact the OCSD at (714) 647-7000.
Sheriff’s officials have a “care and reception” area prepared at Lake Forest Sports Park for anyone who follows the order. Red Cross will work overnight to provide a shelter area in the same location, beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening.
Lake Forest Sports Park is located at 28000 Rancho Parkway in Lake Forest.
The voluntary order comes almost exactly a year after residents in the same area were forced to evacuate due to the Bond Fire, which destroyed 31 buildings and burnt nearly 7,000 acres of land over eight days.
