MONROVIA (CBSLA) — Residents in Monrovia are preparing for the worst as the storm threatens homes near the Bobcat Fire burn area.
Officials have placed cement barriers to help protect residents from debris flowing down the hill while residents have placed wooden fixtures in front of their driveway to further protect their homes from any damage.READ MORE: Elon Musk Named Time Magazine's 'Person Of The Year'
“Our house is quite concerning to officials because we slope down from the street,” said Monrovia resident Brittany Kallin.
“We’re putting up the boards in front of our driveway just in case. We just want to be smart about it and take all the precautions we need to.”READ MORE: Storm Watch: Evacuation Orders Issued Across Southern California
Kallin has also wrapped neon tape around her mailbox to alert first responders that her home is occupied.
The City of Monrovia is also handing out sandbags at Recreation Park off the 600 block of Shamrock Avenue.
Monrovia has also created out its catch basin for potential debris flow and the Monrovia Fire Department has asked residents to stay alert as the storm comes overnight.MORE NEWS: Approaching Storm To Force Highway And Road Closures In Burn Scar Areas
“We’re going to be on patrol also,” said Monrovia Fire Chief Jeremy Sanchez. “But obviously, if you see something, let us know.