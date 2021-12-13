LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A meeting planned for candidates in the 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral Election took place on Sunday, with four hopefuls taking place in their first public forum.

While there are allegedly many more candidates, the four who appeared at the forum included Mike Feuer, current Los Angeles City Attorney, Congresswoman Karen Bass, businessman Craig Greiwe and Jessica Lall, CEO of the Central City Association.

The event was hosted by The Stonewall Democratic Club, and co-hosted by both the Los Angeles chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists and The Minority AIDS Project. The four candidates made their pitches and listed their credentials to the public.

Two city councilmen, who had confirmed they would be at the event, did not show up – District 15’s Joe Buscaino and District 14’s Kevin de Leon.

Candidates were questioned on a variety of pressing issues including crime rates, homelessness, climate change and affordable housing.

Current Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, is no longer eligible to run after meeting the term limit of two terms. He is currently under consideration for an ambassadorship to India, as nominated by President Joe Biden.

The primary for the election is not scheduled until June 7, 2022. It is a top-two primary, meaning two of the candidates will advance to the general election.

The Stonewall Democratic Club is slated to make their decision for endorsement no later than December 20.

Other candidates who have declared their candidacy in the mayoral election are:

Mel Wilson, real estate agent

Ramit Varma, entrepreneur and co-founder of Revolution Prep

Sean Enright, land developer and construction worker

Alex Grufenenfelder, Echo Park Neighborhood Councilmember

Evan Jasek, web developer

G. Juan Johnson, legal advocate

Asher Luzzatto, sustainable developer, attorney, creative activist

William Rodriguez Morrison, community organizer

YJ Dramain, candidate in 2017, former Northridge East Neighborhood Councilmember

Some notable figures have also expressed interest in the idea of running, but have yet to declare candidacy, including Rick Caruso, a local shopping center and entertainment center land developer and journalist Steve Lopez. Among those names who could potentially run but haven’t given formal notice are Bob Iger, the former CEO of Walt Disney Company, Wendy Greuel, former L.A. City Controller who ran in 2013 for Los Angeles City Council and also former Congressman and current District 2 Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian.

Los Angeles City Council President and District 6 representative Nury Martinez and District 11’s Mike Bonin rejected proposals to run. However, Bonin did offer his support for Karen Bass. Suspended councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas also previously rejected a proposal to run for the position, but he also endorsed Bass.

On top of this, several candidates have already withdrawn their name from consideration, including tour bus guide Kevin Dalton and Eden Cristo, founder of “We Humyns” a grassroots space group.

