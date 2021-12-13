LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are bracing for possible mudflows in areas were recently scorched by wildfire, including the Bobcat Fire, the Ranch Fire, and the Lake Fire.
Los Angeles County Public Works has issued debris and mudflow forecasts ahead of the storm that is expected to reach Southern California by Monday night. As much as three inches of rain could fall on the coasts and valleys, while the mountains could get as much as five inches of rain.
Streets in could be flooded or blocked by debris, and some structures could be threatened, in Glendale, Granada Hills, Santa Clarita, and Brentwood due to the rainfall. But the threat of flooded or blocked streets is more widespread in Agua Dulce, the Castaic area, Sunland-Tujunga, Lake Hughes, Monrovia, Azusa, and in Glendale, where the Grandview Fire burned. LA County Public
Works says residents in these areas should be prepared to evacuate.
Evacuation warnings have already been issued in some parts of San Bernardino County and Santa Barbara County, where the Alisal Fire burned in October. Neighborhoods west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the ocean, were warned to be ready to get out at a moment’s notice due to the potential for flooding, mud, and debris.
MORE NEWS: Storm Could Bring Snow To The Grapevine, Cajon Pass
#AlisalFire Burn Area: EVACUATION WARNING issued for west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the ocean, due to potential for flooding, mud, debris. Be prepared to leave. Info: https://t.co/m7qNAivHih at https://t.co/7oAZaSLclj. pic.twitter.com/201ANw1UTC
— Santa Barbara County (@countyofsb) December 12, 2021
The impending storm is particularly nerve-wracking for residents in Santa Barbara County, which was devastated by a major debris flow in 2018, not even a month after the Thomas Fire. That debris flow killed 20 people and destroyed 100 homes.