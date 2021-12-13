PASADENA (CBSLA) — On Monday, the Pasadena Public Health Department reported its first COVID-19 Omicron case.
The person did not recently travel internationally and is believed to have acquired the infection locally in early December. The resident was fully vaccinated and had a booster dose. The person only had a mild illness and did not require hospitalization. All of the close contacts are currently self-isolating.
Health officials continued to advocate for residents to receive their vaccines and booster shots.
"Now is the time for anyone who is not yet vaccinated to get fully vaccinated, and for everyone 16 years and older to get a booster dose. Getting vaccinated, including a booster, remains your best defense against COVID-19 variants," said Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, Director of the Pasadena Public Health Department.