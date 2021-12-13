BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – With Snoop Dogg taking the stage to read some of the nominees during an early-morning livestream, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association Monday announced its nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

Now the big question is, will anyone in Hollywood care?

After months of turmoil inside the HFPA prompted by questions about the group’s diversity and ethical standards, these 79th Golden Globes will not have a broadcast partner when winners are announced on Jan. 9 — with NBC announcing earlier this year it was pulling the plug. What’s more, various celebrities, publicists and production houses — including Netflix, Amazon and WarnerMedia — have also publicly backed away from the HFPA and the Globes.

Published reports have also said that many potential nominees have been advised to decline their nominations should they be tapped.

Still, the HFPA pressed on Monday, announcing nominees in a wide range of categories in movies and television during a livestream from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

“Belfast,” “Coda,” “Dune,” “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog” were nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

The nominees for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy were “Cyrano,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Tick, Tick…BOOM” and “West Side Story.”

The nominees for Television Series – Drama were “Lupin,” “The Morning Show,” “Pose,” “Squid Game” and “Succession.”

Nominees for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, were “The Great,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Ted Lasso.”

The controversy this past year followed revelations about the HFPA’s historical lack of Black members — zero among 87 voting members last year — and continued questions about the group’s ethical standards. The revelations were first documented by the Los Angeles Times around the time of the 2021 Globes ceremony in January.

Since those reports, the HFPA has undergone an internal overhaul, making changes in its management structure, adding new members — six of whom are Black — implementing new ethics standards and recently hiring its first full-time chief diversity officer.

The group also announced a five-year partnership with the NAACP with the goal of boosting diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry as a whole.

“The last eight months have been difficult, but we are proud of the changes we have achieved so far,” the HFPA said last week in an open letter posted on its website that was addressed to “Actors and Creators in Film and Television.”

“We’ve taken time to reflect on past missteps and reform our organization for the better,” the letter went on.

“We have worked tirelessly to not only adopt changes addressing policies and conduct, diversity and equity, and voting, but to implement these changes thoroughly and meaningfully.”

The HFPA has yet to release any details of its plans for the Jan. 9 awards ceremony — traditionally a summit of A-Listers that figures to be distinctly less glittery than past affairs.

“While the Golden Globes will not be televised in January 2022, we will continue our 78-year tradition of acknowledging excellence in television and film,” the HFPA’s open letter said.

“Through screenings, links, streamers and in some cases, a trip to the movies, we assure you we are consuming all eligible content for a fair and equitable voting process. We recently brought in our largest and most diverse group of journalists to date, all of whom are excited to be first-time voters this year.”

Meanwhile, the HFPA continues its image-repair campaign.

“Change takes time,” the group’s open letter said, “and while we’ve made great strides and are in it for the long run, we can’t do it alone.

“Our relationship with you, the talent, is something we value tremendously. And while you may not be following every change and update we’ve made, we welcome the opportunity to bring you in on where we are today. We look forward to honoring the best in film and television on January 9, 2022.”

