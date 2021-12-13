LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” scored a leading 11 nominations each Monday, including nods for best picture, for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards.
Meanwhile, “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog” both had 10 nods, also including best picture.READ MORE: Santa Barbara Residents In Alisal Burn Scar Ordered To Evacuate Ahead Of Storm
“CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley” and “tick, tick…Boom!” rounded out the rest of the best picture category.
Branagh and Spielberg also were nominated for best director along with Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza,” Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog,” Guillermo del Toro for “Nightmare Alley” and Denis Villeneuve for “Dune.”
Benedict Cumberbatch earned a nomination for best actor for his role in “The Power of the Dog.”
Will Smith was also nominated for best actor for his role in “King Richard,” as well as Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Nicolas Cage for “Pig,” Peter Dinklage for “Cyrano” and Andrew Garfield for “tick, tick…Boom!”
The nominees for best actress include Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Olivia Colman for “The Lost Daughter,” Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci,” Alana Haim for “Licorice Pizza,” Nicole Kidman for “Being the Ricardos” and Kristen Stewart for “Spencer.”
The Critics Choice Awards will be presented on Jan. 9 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City. The event will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.
Here is a complete list of film nominations:
BEST PICTURE
- “Belfast”
- “CODA”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Dune”
- “King Richard”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “tick, tick…Boom!”
- “West Side Story”
BEST ACTOR
- Nicolas Cage, “Pig”
- Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
- Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”
- Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick…Boom!”
- Will Smith, “King Richard”
- Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
BEST ACTRESS
- Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
- Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
- Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
- Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
- Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”
- Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
- Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”
- J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”
- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
- Ann Dowd, “Mass”
- Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
- Rita Moreno, “West Side Story”
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
- Jude Hill, “Belfast”
- Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
- Emilia Jones, “CODA”
- Woody Norman, “C’mon C’mon”
- Saniyya Sidney, “King Richard”
- Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
- “Belfast”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “The Harder They Fall”
- “Licorice Pizza”
- “The Power of the Dog”
- “West Side Story”
BEST DIRECTOR
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Guillermo del Toro, “Nightmare Alley”
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
- Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
- Zach Baylin, “King Richard”
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Adam McKay, David Sirota, “Don’t Look Up”
- Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
- Sian Heder, “CODA”
- Tony Kushner, “West Side Story”
- Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, “Dune”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Bruno Delbonnel, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
- Greig Fraser, “Dune”
- Janusz Kaminski, “West Side Story”
- Dan Laustsen, “Nightmare Alley”
- Ari Wegner, “The Power of the Dog”
- Haris Zambarloukos, “Belfast”
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, “Belfast”
- Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, “Nightmare Alley”
- Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, “The French Dispatch”
- Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, “West Side Story”
- Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, “Dune”
BEST EDITING
- Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, “West Side Story”
- Una Ni Dhonghaile, “Belfast”
- Andy Jurgensen, “Licorice Pizza”
- Peter Sciberras, “The Power of the Dog”
- Joe Walker, “Dune”
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Jenny Beavan, “Cruella”
- Luis Sequeira, “Nightmare Alley”
- Paul Tazewell, “West Side Story”
- Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, “Dune”
- Janty Yates, “House of Gucci”
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
- “Cruella”
- “Dune”
- “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- “House of Gucci”
- “Nightmare Alley”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- “Dune”
- “The Matrix Resurrections”
- “Nightmare Alley”
- “No Time to Die”
- “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
BEST COMEDY
- “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”
- “Don’t Look Up”
- “Free Guy”
- “The French Dispatch”
- “Licorice Pizza”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- “Encanto”
- “Flee”
- “Luca”
- “The Mitchells vs the Machines”
- “Raya and the Last Dragon”
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- “A Hero”
- “Drive My Car”
- “Flee”
- “The Hand of God”
- “The Worst Person in the World”
BEST SONG
- “Be Alive,” “King Richard”
- “Dos Oruguitas,” “Encanto”
- “Guns Go Bang,” “The Harder They Fall”
- “Just Look Up,” “Don’t Look Up”
- “No Time to Die,” “No Time to Die”
BEST SCORE
- Nicholas Britell, “Don’t Look Up”
- Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog”
- Jonny Greenwood, “Spencer”
- Nathan Johnson, “Nightmare Alley”
- Hans Zimmer, “Dune”
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)