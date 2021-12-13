WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department officials asked for public help in finding information surrounding a hit-and-run incident that occurred in Westwood on October 30.
The vehicle in question is a gray Hyundai Elantra, which could be seen striking a pedestrian walking across South Beverly Glen Boulevard in security video obtained by LAPD.READ MORE: Three T-Mobile Stores Robbed In The San Fernando Valley
Authorities advised that the rear bumper of the Hyundai is missing.
No other suspect information is known.READ MORE: San Luis Obispo County Issues Flood Advisory
The pedestrian, a woman, was taken to a nearby medical facility with serious injuries.
Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact LAPD West Traffic Division Detectives at (213) 473-0234 or (213) 473-0222.MORE NEWS: Panel Votes For Contempt Charges Against Mark Meadows
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)