INLAND EMPIRE (CBSLA) — First responders and county officials are warning residents near burn scar areas to prepare for the impending storm before it arrives.
"There's no guarantee that fire and public safety personnel will be able to effect a rescue," said CalFire captain Alison Hesterly. "We encourage everyone to heed the evacuation orders."
The Yucaipa police issued an evacuation order after learning of a high potential of mud and debris flow due to heavy rain. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street & N. of Date Ave, Hwy 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks are subject to the evacuation order.
California Department of Transportation is also warning drivers to limit travel during the storm warning of potential closures to Highway 38 both during and after the storm.
Some residents, like Gary Hatfield from Mountain Creek, have decided to ignore the evacuation orders and stay at home. Many are fortifying their homes with sandbags.
"My biggest concern when they started talking about evacuations is that they're going to close the road and they won't let us come home," said Hatfield.
“I’ve seen some really near flooding out here at Mill Creek. I’ve seen that thing go wild 15-20 feet across and boulders the size of Volkswagens down there.”