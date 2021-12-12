EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) – A University of Southern California student was killed during a traffic incident on Saturday afternoon.
Early information from Los Angeles Police Department indicates that the student was hit at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Harvard Boulevard at around 3:00 p.m. while on the crosswalk.
Authorities identified the student as Arian Rahbar, 21-years-old on Sunday afternoon.
Two cars were allegedly racing when one of the vehicles struck the student. The driver of the vehicle was cooperative with authorities and remained on the scene.
Both of the drivers involved in the incident have been detained. However, charges against the two are unknown.
The cars have also been taken into police custody – a Dodge and an Infiniti. According to LAPD, the vehicles possibly belong to members from two local car clubs that are known to partake in street racing.
