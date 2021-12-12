LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard has halted its search following reports that a woman went overboard while traveling on a Carnival Miracle cruise ship this weekend.
The incident was reported Saturday off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico on the upper deck of the ship. By Sunday, the ship had returned to the Long Beach cruise terminal.
The Coast Guard said that it searched more that 31 hours for the woman, but was "standing down pending additional information."
Passengers received an alert after the woman was reported to have gone overboard. Following the report, crews sprang into action.
“They did their best efforts to get crews out on little boats and rescue and start a search,” said Daniel Miranda, a passenger.