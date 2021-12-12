PASADENA (CBSLA) — Outdoor on-street dining along Colorado Boulevard will be coming to a temporary halt due to Rose Parade preparations.
Restaurants have been notified to remove dining chairs and tables by Tuesday and on Wednesday, the city will remove the traffic control barriers.
Restaurant owners say, while it is an inconvenience, they understand the long-standing parade tradition.
"Last year, we didn't have the Rose Parade. We need to support whatever decision they make," said Juan Anaya, one business owner. "The city of Pasadena, they help us a lot. Thanks to this patio, we survived."
The traffic barriers will be re-installed on January 6th and outdoor dining can resume then.