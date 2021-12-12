SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – A man was fatally shot on Saturday on the Los Angeles River Bike Path in South Gate on Saturday.
The shooting occurred at a homeless encampment around 1:45 p.m., near Salt Lake Avenue and Wood Avenue.
When authorities arrived on scene they found the man who was suffering from gunshot wounds, lying next to a tent at the encampment
Authorities revealed the identity of the victim on Sunday as 29-year-old Sammy Adbon. There is also no suspect information at the time, and no motive is known as of yet.
Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau provided an update on the incident: “It is unknown if this shooting is gang related or related to the two recent murders that occurred in homeless encampments in South Gate.”
Anyone with information about this incident is encourage to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 980-5500.