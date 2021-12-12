HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Fire Department crews reported to the scene of an incident at the Hollywood/Vine Metro Red Line train station on Sunday evening, where a man was struck by one of the trains.
According to LAFD, the man was stuck underneath the train when they arrived. He was reported dead at the scene when fire crews found the body beneath the midsection of the Metro Red Line Subway.
The incident reportedly occurred at around 8:15 p.m., shortly after another incident just down Hollywood Boulevard – when a shooting occurred outside of a gathering at Vicente Fernández's Hollywood Walk of Fame star. People were gathered to commemorate the legendary Latin music icon, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 81.
Authorities are removing passengers of the train and other people from the station, as they work to remove the body from the scene with the help of the County Coroner’s office.
It is unclear how the person ended up in the path of the Metro, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine whether the man fell, jumped or was pushed in front of the train.
The victims identity is withheld pending notification of next of kin.
