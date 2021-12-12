LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James finished playing back-to-back road games in the Midwest on Friday, flew to Phoenix on Saturday to watch his son play, and then dropped a triple-double on the Orlando Magic back in LA on Sunday night.

What’s this soon-to-be 37-year-old’s secret, other than spectacular talent and decades of hard work?

“Sleep,” James said. “Sleep, and inspiration from my son and his team. … I slept last night from 12 to 8. I got up, ate breakfast, and then I went back to sleep from 8:30 to 12:30. That’s pretty good, right?”

The well-rested James scored 14 of his 30 points during Los Angeles’ spectacular third quarter, and he added 11 rebounds and 10 assists while the Lakers rolled past Orlando 106-94 for their fifth victory in seven games.

“He’s exemplifying finding joy through hustle,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “The effort he’s playing with is inspiring our whole group.”

Talen Horton-Tucker scored seven of his 19 points as Los Angeles utterly dominated a close game out of halftime, scoring 23 consecutive points while holding the Magic to 2-for-23 shooting in the third quarter with their field goals scored nearly 10 minutes apart. Los Angeles rode that 36-10 advantage in the third to its second straight win and moved two games above .500 for the first time in four weeks.

Russell Westbrook had 19 points and James secured his 101st career triple-double in the final minutes as the Lakers won their second straight with second-leading scorer Anthony Davis sidelined by left knee soreness.

James also had three exciting blocked shots in an all-around effort that showed the four-time MVP is still a formidable force — and the Lakers still could be a championship threat if they can somehow stay healthy.

“When he’s aggressive and making the right plays and reads, our team is different,” Westbrook said. “This was another game where he imposed his will. … (The blocked shots) are just big for us, and I know it’s big for him to show he’s still doing what he’s been doing year after year. It’s great to see.”

Cole Anthony scored 21 points for the Magic, who went 0-5 on their West Coast trip despite rallying in the fourth quarter.

Franz Wagner added 20 points and seven rebounds, but the Magic responded to Saturday night’s last-second loss to the Clippers with a solid first half and a catastrophic third quarter in their 12th loss in 13 games. Orlando dropped to 5-23 despite hitting 13 3-pointers.