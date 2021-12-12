LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday reported five additional deaths in Los Angeles County as a result of COVID-19.
In addition, public health officials were reporting an additional 1,460 new cases of COVID-19 within the county.
Currently, officials said 707 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Over the weekend, Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health, reminded locals that Los Angeles County is once again in the tier of "high transmission."
To date, LA County has recorded seven positive Omicron cases, and an eighth case in Long Beach County.