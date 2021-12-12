ISC Wrap Up 12/12: Holiday Gift Guide

Unique gifts for your special someone…plus gifts that give back!

SEPHORA SOUTH COAST PLAZA POP-UP:

REPLICA by Maison Margiela “House of Memories”

This holiday season, ‘REPLICA’ invites you to a memorable disco themed ‘house’ party. Explore different rooms of the house as you cozy up By the Fireplace, sit by the piano with Jazz Club, and relax with by a hot Bubble Bath. Brand experts will be available to help clients choose the perfect scent memory with personalized labels for everyone on their list, a gift sure to make a statement and a lasting memory. Available only at Sephora South Coast Plaza. Exclusive gift with qualifying purchase. While supplies last.

“House of Memories” with ‘REPLICA’ Fragrances at Sephora South Coast Plaza is going on now through Dec 15. Pop up is open during mall hours.

Sephora South Coast Plaza

3333 Bristol Street

Suite 1808

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 429-9130

BlueCut Collab with Alexandra Bowman

Give the gift that inspires change in the BIPOC community!

Designer BlueCut aprons and chef gear, founded by husband-and-wife design duo Chachi Prasad and Karam Kim, has teamed up with artist Alexandra Bowman for a collaboration to bring awareness and support to Black Americans in food and farming. This special edition adult and kids apron and face mask collection is mean to spark dialogue for social change, and visibility for the underrepresented.

Every Planting Change apron purchased provides at least five BlueCut Line aprons to Black-owned restaurants nationwide through BCA Global and 100% of Planting Change face mask profits benefit Soul Fire Farm, an organization focused on uprooting racism in the food industry.

About Artist Alexandra Bowman:

Alexandra Bowman is a California native, illustrator, designer and muralist based in Oakland. She graduated with a BFA from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago before moving back to the golden state in 2014. Alexandra’s art practice focuses on ways to celebrate representation through authentic experiences. By favoring accessible mediums including illustrated prints, and public art, her goal is to continue a dialogue about the importance of being seen in a world where many feel invisible. Through monuments of visibility and depictions of herself and her community, she hopes that others can see her work as a call for social change. Her work has been featured in the The New York Times, Random House, and Food 52.