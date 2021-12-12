SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Bryce Young, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, and Mater Dei alumni, was named the Heisman Trophy award winner on Saturday evening.

Young is the second-straight Alabama player to win the award, following DeVonta Smith’s win in 2020. However, he is the first Alabama quarterback to ever earn the accolade.

He finished with 684 first-place votes, earning 83% of all possible first-place points – the seventh-most in NCAA history.

In a press conference following the announcement of his win, Young came off humble, grateful and collected, just like he has all season:

“Whenever you can win an award like this, it doesn’t go as an individual award but it’s a team award because I couldn’t do it without any of those guys. I’d like to thank Coach Saban. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for your guidance and putting me in situations to be successful and for us as a team to be successful.”

He is the fourth-ever Alabama player to earn the Heisman Trophy, following Smith, Derrick Henry (2015) and Mark Ingram (2009).

Just the fifth sophomore to claim the title, Young led Alabama to a SEC Championship against the No. 1 team in the nation – the Georgia Bulldogs – throwing for 421 yards and three touchdowns, also rushing for one TD, in the 41-24 victory. He led Alabama to a 12-1 record this season, and the Crimson Tide are currently ranked No. 1 overall in the AP Top 25 as they head into the College Football Playoff.

The week prior, Young earned what was likely his signature win at Alabama to date in the Iron Bowl – the ever-exciting matchup between cross-state rivals Alabama and the Auburn Tigers. Down 10-3 with less than two minutes left in the game, Young capped off a 97-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass that sent the game into overtime. After four overtimes, Young once again providing the finishing touches on a two-point conversion that would end up being the deciding factor in the game.

On the season, he threw for 4,322 yards – fourth-most in the nation, and 43 touchdowns – second-most in the nation. On top of this he threw just four interceptions.

Young was also named AP Player of the Year, and was awarded the Maxwell Award for the best all-around college football player in the nation, and the Davey O’Brien Award given to the best collegiate quarterback in the nation.

While with Mater Dei, Young earned a five-star rating as a quarterback and was ranked the second-best high school player in the nation. He finished his four year career with 52 games played – totaling 14,334 total yards (13,250 passing/1084 rushing) and 178 total touchdowns (152 passing/26 rushing). His overall QB rating over those four years was 134.3.

He led the team to a National Championship in 2018, earning All-State, All-county and All-CIF commendations on the season. In 2019 he again earned a spot on the All-State and All-CIF lists, adding L.A. Times Player of the Year and All-County Player of the Year to his resume.

Young is the third Mater Dei alumni to win the Heisman Trophy, following John Huarte in 1964 and Matt Leinart in 2004.

Aidan Hutchinson (78 votes) of Michigan finished as runner-up in the Heisman voting, followed by Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett (28 votes) and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (12 votes).

Alabama is now slated to face off against the No.4 Cincinnati Bearcats in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, also one of two Semifinal Games in the College Football Playoff on New Year’s Eve at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time.