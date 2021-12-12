WHITTIER (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a Whittier man on Sunday afternoon.
Anthony Ray Madison, aged 62-years-old, was reported missing on Sunday, December 5. He was last seen at 7:00 a.m. on East Crewe Street in Whittier, near the Candlewood Country Club.
Madison is African American, and stands at 5-foot 8-inches. He weighs around 200 pounds, has brown eyes and a shaved head. Madison suffers from schizoaffective disorder.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
