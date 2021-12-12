SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday issued an evacuation warning for parts of San Bernardino ahead of the impending storm.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced that an evacuation warning was in place for North Bench in Yucaipa, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, Oak Glen, Forest Falls, and Lytle Creek. According to authorities, these areas had been previously impacted by wildfires.
Additionally, a Flash Flood warning remained in place for the region due to anticipated significant rain, according to the National Weather Service.
The rain was expected to peak Monday night and into Tuesday.
