PEARBLOSSOM (CBSLA) – A 21-year-old driver and his 49-year-old passenger were killed Saturday in a two-vehicle, wrong-way collision on Pearblossom (138) Highway, authorities said.
The crash on SR 138 at 133rd Street East occurred a little before 3 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.READ MORE: Man In 50's Shoots And Kills Armed Suspect After Attempted Robbery In Exposition Park
A 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck going westbound in the eastbound No. 1 lane, east of 133rd Street East, crashed head-on into a 2020 Ford sedan, causing the Chevy to overturn and land on its roof, the CHP said.
The 21-year-old resident of Rancho Cucamonga and his 49-year-old passenger, a San Bernardino resident, were not wearing seatbelts and died at the scene. The driver of the Ford sedan, the lone occupant inside the vehicle, was not injured. It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.READ MORE: Police Trying To Identify Vandalism Suspect In Norwalk
Authorities said the victims were the 52nd and 53rd fatalities this year in the Antelope Valley CHP’s jurisdiction.
The CHP’s Antelope Valley area office urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 661-948-8541.MORE NEWS: Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Stabbing Near El Segundo
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)