EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) – A University of Southern California student was killed during a traffic accident on Saturday afternoon.
Early information from Los Angeles Police Department indicates that the student was hit at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Harvard Boulevard at around 3:00 p.m. while on the crosswalk.
Two cars were allegedly racing when one of the vehicles struck the student. The driver of the vehicle was cooperative with authorities and remained on the scene.
Authorities have arrested both of the people, two males, involved in the incident. However, charges against the two are unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.