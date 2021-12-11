CHiPs For KidsWe are at Plaza West Covina until 6pm collecting toys! Join Juan Fernandez + surprise guests all day long
By CBSLA Staff
EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) – A University of Southern California student was killed during a traffic accident on Saturday afternoon.

An aerial view of the scene, via Sky9. (Photo Credit: CBS2)

Early information from Los Angeles Police Department indicates that the student was hit at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Harvard Boulevard at around 3:00 p.m. while on the crosswalk.

Two cars were allegedly racing when one of the vehicles struck the student. The driver of the vehicle was cooperative with authorities and remained on the scene.

Authorities have arrested both of the people, two males, involved in the incident. However, charges against the two are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 