LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams have added running back Darrell Henderson to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday according to ESPN.
Henderson is fully vaccinated, meaning he will have to report two negative tests within 24 hours of each other to be able to play on Sunday, when the Rams head to Arizona to face the first-place Cardinals (10-2).
Head Coach Sean McVay did not indicate whether the illness is in fact COVID-19, and stated that testing should verify how the team will need to move forward. According to McVay, all but one of the Rams players is fully vaccinated.
The Rams, 8-4, will likely rely on Henderson’s counterpart Sony Michel in the likely event that Henderson is unable to play on Sunday.
Henderson is Los Angeles’ leading rusher this season with 648 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 172 yards receiving with three touchdowns caught.
The Rams also placed cornerback Robert Rochell on the Reserve/Injured List with a chest injury.