CHiPs For KidsWe are at Plaza West Covina until 6pm collecting toys! Join Juan Fernandez + surprise guests all day long
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Car Vandalism, LASD, Norwalk, Vandalism Suspect

NORWALK (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk station on Saturday was attempting to identify a person suspected of vandalism.

According to a tweet by the sheriff’s department, the male suspect was vandalizing vehicles in the 15500 block of Studebaker Road, in Norwalk.

“This suspect keyed the door of the victim’s vehicle & then used a skateboard to break the side mirror. The suspect fled on a bicycle then vandalized another vehicle in a nearby parking lot, ” the department said in the tweet.

Officials are encouraging anyone who might recognize the suspect to contact the Norwalk Detective Bureau at 562-863-8711