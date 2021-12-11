NORWALK (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk station on Saturday was attempting to identify a person suspected of vandalism.
According to a tweet by the sheriff’s department, the male suspect was vandalizing vehicles in the 15500 block of Studebaker Road, in Norwalk.
“This suspect keyed the door of the victim’s vehicle & then used a skateboard to break the side mirror. The suspect fled on a bicycle then vandalized another vehicle in a nearby parking lot, ” the department said in the tweet.
Officials are encouraging anyone who might recognize the suspect to contact the Norwalk Detective Bureau at 562-863-8711
