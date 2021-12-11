HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) – One man was wounded in a shooting at 5250 York Boulevard in Highland Park on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m.
When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from an unknown amount of gunshot wounds. He was unconscious while being transported to a nearby medical facility.
A report from the Los Angeles Police Department was unable to verify the man’s status.
An investigation has been launched, where authorities will attempt to determine motive and find a suspect.
