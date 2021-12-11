CHiPs For KidsWe are at Plaza West Covina until 6pm collecting toys! Join Juan Fernandez + surprise guests all day long
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Highland Park, Los Angeles Police Department, Man Wounded, Shooting

HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) – One man was wounded in a shooting at 5250 York Boulevard in Highland Park on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from an unknown amount of gunshot wounds. He was unconscious while being transported to a nearby medical facility.

A report from the Los Angeles Police Department was unable to verify the man’s status.

An investigation has been launched, where authorities will attempt to determine motive and find a suspect.

