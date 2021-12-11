SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – A man was fatally shot on Saturday on the Los Angeles River Bike Path in South Gate on Saturday.
READ MORE: Los Angeles County Reports Seventh Case of Omicron Variant
The shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m., near Salt Lake Avenue and Wood Avenue.READ MORE: Wrong-Way Collision On Highway 138 Saturday Morning Kills 2 Men
Information on the victim is currently unavailable, pending notification of next of kin. There is also no suspect information at the time, and no motive is known as of yet.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are working with South Gate Police in an investigation into the incident.MORE NEWS: LA County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surpass 700 Amid Concerns Of Winter Surge
Anyone with information about this incident is encourage to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 980-5500.