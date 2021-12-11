EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – Homicide detectives Saturday were investigating the fatal stabbing of a 59-year-old man in an unincorporated area bordering El Segundo.
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded at 11:08 p.m. Friday to the 11800 block of Aviation Boulevard, south of the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call.
They found the victim suffering from stab wounds, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and there was no suspect information available.
Deputies have not recovered the murder weapon, Meza said.
Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
