SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Detective Bureau officials are investigating a “smash and grab” robbery that occurred in Santa Clarita on Thursday.
At around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, at least three suspects shattered the front door of Undisputed Sole, a sneaker store at the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall.
According to store managers, nearly $40,000 in merchandise was stolen.
Undisputed Sole was forced to temporarily close on Thursday in response to the incident.
Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage to determine the exact amount of suspects involved and to see if any getaway drivers were part of the crime.
This is the latest in a long string of “smash and grab” robberies that has been plaguing Southern California over the last several months.