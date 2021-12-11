BREA (CBSLA) – A Brea man was arrested on Saturday evening for vandalism and barricade.
The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Saturday, near Greenbriar Lane and South Associated Road, when the man was allegedly seen throwing objects at vehicles and hitting parked and moving cars with a hammer.
The man, Nick Papin, 58-years-old, then barricaded himself inside his home until he was arrested just after 7:00 p.m.
He was booked on several counts including: suspicion of aggravated assault, felony vandalism and throwing objects at moving vehicles.
Papin is currently being held at Orange County Jail.
