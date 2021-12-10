VENTURA (CBSLA) — On Dec. 9, a student at Oxnard High School was arrested and suspended after posting threats of violence on social media.

According to the Ventura County Office of Education, schools are seeing an increase in threats of violence which have caused significant disturbances at schools as officers investigate.

“Students need to understand that posting threatening and harassing material to social media is no joke,” said superintendent Dr. César Morales in a statement.

In the statement, the Office Education said that in particular officials are finding these threats and other inappropriate posts on Instagram. They asked for parents to monitor their children’s only activity and talk to them about the seriousness of the issue.

“I urge all parents to talk to their children about this issue and explain that inappropriate online behavior can have serious consequences in the real world,” Morales said. “Working together, educators and families can help ensure that schools are safe and supportive places for students to learn and grow.”

This frightening trend has affected schools in Los Angeles as well as police responded to St. Monica’s High School on Monday morning following a threat allegedly made by a student at Santa Monica High School. The student has since been identified and removed from campus.

Another incident occurred in Buena Park. Police said they became aware of a Sunday night social media post “which appeared to be threatening one of our schools” but did not identify which school. The student responsible for the threat was identified and taken into custody.

These threats also come a week after the fatal school shooting in Michigan’s Oxford High School, where a student allegedly killed four of his classmates and wounded eight more.