LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Angelenos can expect a generally dry, yet cool, weekend across the Southland before a storm system moves in Monday night and continues through Tuesday.
"A powerful storm system will bring periods of heavy rain and high elevation snow Monday and Tuesday before dry weather returns mid-week," the National Weather Service said.
Forecasters say the system could be “the most significant storm of the season.”
Cooler temperatures will continue through Saturday, with freeze or frost warnings in place for areas in the Antelope Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley, forecasters said.
By Sunday, conditions are expected to warm slightly ahead of the storm system that should arrive by Monday afternoon and evening. The brunt of the storm is expected on Tuesday.
Coastal areas and the valleys could get up to 3 inches of rain during the storm, while mountains and foothills could see up to 5 inches.
“Rain rates still have a good chance of at least reaching the lower end of established debris flow thresholds,” according to the NWS. “Thunderstorms are not currently in the forecast but can t be completely ruled out…”
Mountain areas above 7,000 feet will most likely see snowfall, but the snow level could fall as low as about 4,500 feet by late Tuesday.
