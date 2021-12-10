LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The iconic Sportsmen’s Lodge in Studio City reopened Thursday as a shopping center after undergoing a large renovation.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the 90,000 square-foot luxury shopping and dining center, located at Ventura Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue.
The San Fernando Valley staple first opened back in the 1880s as a hotel and restaurant. It later added a convention center. During Hollywood’s golden era, it was a popular hangout for stars.
The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge replaces the meeting and convention space. Midwood Investment and Development, which owns the property, has also said it wants to add more than 500 apartments on the property.
“Dating back as early as the 1800s and rising to prominence in the 1940s during Hollywood’s Golden Era, Sportsmen’s Lodge was the social center of the Valley,” said John Usdan, CEO Midwood Investment & Development. “With upscale dining and shopping, Mid-century modern architecture and California-friendly landscaping that honor the site, and bespoke amenities and programming, The Shops at Sportsmen’s Lodge will breathe new life into this beloved site.”