GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Six people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with a series of follow-home robberies since January in Glendale, police announced Friday.
Police say at least nine follow-home robberies have been reported in Glendale since January. And while Glendale police announced the arrests Friday, they say there are still a number of outstanding suspects wanted in connection with these robberies.
Marquise Hulse, 27, was arrested in connection with the most recent robbery on Nov. 2 in the 1100 block of Sweetbriar Drive. Police also arrested a minor on Oct. 27 in connection with a Rimcrest Drive robbery that happened on Sept. 8; 21-year-old Garfield Graham of Hawthorne and 21-year-old Stephon Johnson of Sunland on Aug. 28 for an alleged Norton Avenue robbery on Aug. 24; 21-year-old Xavier Glaspie of Los Angeles on Oct. 8 for a robbery on California Avenue on April 5; and 20-year-old Donnell Fletcher of Los Angeles on March 29 for a Fairview Avenue robbery on Feb. 15.
Police urged residents to be aware of their surroundings as they drive home from any location. Anyone who believes they are being followed can call 911 or make their way to the nearest police station.