PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police Friday were seeking information after a woman was shot and critically wounded while driving on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena.
The shooting occurred Thursday evening around 7:30 p.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway near Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
"Detectives … determined a 27-year old female adult victim drove herself to Huntington Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to her face and arm," the CHP said in a statement released Friday afternoon. "She is listed in critical condition."
The woman’s identity was not immediately released. No information was available on the shooter.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective M. Yasutake of the CHP's Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550.
