HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A collision in North Hollywood near Magnolia Boulevard has closed all lanes of traffic on the southbound 170 Hollywood Freeway.
It is unknown at this time when this portion of the freeway will be reopened.
The collision between three vehicles happened at about 7:50 p.m. near the Riverside Drive offramp of the Hollywood Freeway. According to authorities, a silver Chevy Malibu crashed into several vehicles which caused the closure of all lanes of traffic. At this time Los Angeles city firefighters are assessing patients to determine if any need to be transported.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.