LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped four-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.686.
Over the past two days, the price of gas had risen three-tenths of a cent.
The average price is 1 cent less than one week ago but 8.8 cents more than one month ago and $1.534 higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.
Meanwhile, the average price of gas in Orange County dropped one-tenth of a cent to $4.663 Friday, one day after decreasing two-tenths of a cent.
It is three-tenths of a cent less than one week ago but 10.7 cents more than one month ago and $1.535 higher than one year ago.
The year-to-date average price in Los Angeles County is $4.15.
