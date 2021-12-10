WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Friday to identify a man who tried to kidnap two women in Westminster.

Two women called Westminster police to the area of Hoover Street and Garden Grove Boulevard, near the 22 Freeway, at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Eddie Esqueda said.

One woman reported a man had approached her in his vehicle and got out to chase her on foot, but she was able to get away and the man returned to his vehicle.

The second woman told the officers the man approached her a few minutes after the first incident and tried to lure her to his car, Esqueda said. When she ran away, he caught her and forced her into his vehicle, but the woman jumped out of the car before he got back into the driver’s seat.

He drove away from the area once the second woman got away, police said.

Esqueda said the two victims were not together but happened to be in the area at the same time. Neither of them were injured.

The attempted kidnapper was described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 50 years old, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot tall, with a medium build and possibly a dark mustache. His vehicle was possibly an early 2000s white Chevrolet Suburban with damage to the front, a tow hitch, and a California license plate that may have been 7PHW758.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping attempts can call the Westminster Police Department at (714) 548-3212.

