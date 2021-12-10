HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A family is offering a no-questions-asked reward after a beloved dog was snatched away from its owner Wednesday night. The victim’s family spoke for her as she was still shaken up by the attack.
"She had a gun to her head," said the victim's son Yuriy Stratovich. "The other guy chased after snatched it. The other guy was the getaway driver."
At around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night, Stratovich’s mother was walking her three-year-old French bulldog, Mona, on Detroit Street near Fountain and La Brea in Hollywood, when three men in a black sedan pulled up next to the 58-year-old woman.
“She lives alone, so Mona is like her everything,” said the victim’s daughter-in-law Elisabeth Staroseoskaya.
Two men jumped out of the car, one to hold the woman at gunpoint while the other snatched the dog.
"They didn't ask for anything but the dog and all three of them had guns," said Staroseoskaya.
The family is pleading for Mona’s return as the French Bulldog requires special medical care because of malformation in its spine.
The dognapping is similar to the February 2021 dognapping involving singer Lady Gaga. In that case, Gaga’s dog walker was shot as the suspects stole the popstar’s two French bulldogs. The incident took place less than a mile from Mona’s dognapping.
French bulldogs can go for thousands of dollars on the black market.
The family is offering $5,000 for the safe return of Mona.
The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the case and urged anyone with information to call the Hollywood division at 1-877-527-3247.