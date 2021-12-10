SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) — A stretch of the 210 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley will be shut down all weekend for a road paving project.
Caltrans has been working to replace the pavement on 52 lane miles from Wheatland Avenue to the 5 Freeway, to extend the life of the 210 Freeway another 40 years. The project started last summer, and is expected to continue until possibly 2024.
This weekend’s work starts at 10 p.m. Friday. All eastbound 210 lanes will be shut down from Maclay Street to the 118 connector for overnight work, but one to two lanes will be open from 5 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
🚨EXTENDED WEEKEND CLOSURE🚨
EB I-210 will be CLOSED this weekend (Dec. 10 – Dec. 13) in the San Fernando Valley for paving work between Maclay St and SR-118. Expect DELAYS and use alternate routes. Here is a list of closures for this weekend's work: pic.twitter.com/2JI49YSBiz
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 8, 2021
Several on- and off-ramps will also be shut down.
The closures continue through Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes if possible.