LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A 102-year-old woman died after being struck by a rolling car in the driveway of her Long Beach home Thursday afternoon.
At around 3:40 p.m., Helen Morris was sitting in a rolling walker on the sidewalk outside her home, in the 4500 block of Tolbert Avenue, when an unattended car in the driveway began to roll backwards and struck her, family members told Long Beach police.
Family members halted the vehicle and then provided medical aid to Morris until paramedics arrived on scene, police said.
She was rushed by ambulance to a hospital, where she died.
Police are unsure what exactly caused the car to roll. Morris’ family member who is believed to have been the last person to operate the car is cooperating with investigators.