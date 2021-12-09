LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A wind advisory was in effect Thursday for the Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range and Antelope Valley.
The advisory will be in effect through 9 p.m. Thursday for Antelope Valley and through 3 a.m. Friday for the L.A. County Mountains.
In L.A. Count, southwest to west winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Winds are forecasted to turn northwesterly Thursday evening.
In Antelope Valley, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
The area is also under a hard freeze watch from late Friday through Saturday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 degrees are possible.
Freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.